Report by David Hirst

There are calls for a "rocket boost" in funding for children's mental health across our region to help tackle stresses linked to the pandemic.

The Children's Commissioner says mental heath services are nowhere near meeting the needs of thousands of children struggling through the coronavirus crisis.

Three quarters of pupils at Rosedale Primary School in Doncaster are having to be home-schooled and teachers say they are worried about how children are going to fall back with their learning.

The government says it is committed to supporting the mental wellbeing of children. And says it's providing an extra two billion pounds to access support. And also help pupils catch up with their studies.

Boris Johnson says schools may be able to fully re-open on March 8th.