Report by Lisa Adlam

This is Ben McCafferty - a young man whose discharge from hospital last year brought relief to his family - and joy to all those who treated him.

Ben's family were facing the worst outcome when he was struck down by the coronavirus and had been told several times to prepare for the worst - but he beat the odds to be reunited with mum Diane.

Nine months on at home in Thornton, and Ben is doing well.

Ben's family have nothing but praise for the staff at Bradford Royal Infirmary whose dedication helped save his life.

And hope his story of survival will again give hope to others.