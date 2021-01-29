NHS staff 'burned out' and 'desperately sad' after a year of Covid-19

Joanne Morrell is ‘in disbelief’ at how bad the situation still is Credit: Joanne Morrell/PA

A year fighting coronavirus has left medical staff "burned out", "fatigued" and "desperately sad", according to one nurse.

Since the first death in the UK a year ago on Saturday, many doctors, nurses and other frontline workers have been immersed in the battle against Covid-19.

Joanne Morrell, an intensive care nurse at the Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust, said she would not have believed back in March when she first started working with Covid patients that she and her colleagues would still be dealing with the pandemic nearly a year later.

"I'm in disbelief really that it's still continuing because I recall, when we got our first (Covid patients) back in March, thinking this will be a few weeks, it'll all be over and done with, storm in a teacup.

"Then as it continued, I thought by the end of the summer, definitely done...by Christmas time, absolutely gone.

"And here we are, the year later, in the January, and still doesn't seem to be any closer to this ending any time soon."

Nurses change their PPE as they prepare to go back into battle on a Covid red ward Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

Ms Morrell, 47, said that the hardest aspect of working during the pandemic has been witnessing "the people that are dying unnecessarily".

She said: "I can deal with stress, I can deal with busy - I've worked in A&E and I've worked in really busy areas, oncology and assessment units - but it's the sadness.

"We're all burned out, we're all fatigued, but we are also desperately sad."

She added: "When we had the highest death rate, and in one day more people died in this country than in the whole of the pandemic in Australia, that actually broke my heart.

"How's it got to this point? How have we got to over 100,000 people dead? How?"

The last year has been a steep learning curve for healthcare professionals, not just in terms of Covid-19 itself but also in establishing new working processes and dealing with unexpected issues.

Ms Morrell said she was "super proud" of the work she and her NHS colleagues had done.

"Honestly after these last 11 months I've never felt so close to my colleagues," she said.

"I feel very lucky - I don't want that to sounds contrived because it's such an awful time - but it has brought out the very, very best in the NHS for sure."