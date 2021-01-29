Police are asking people in Thirsk and Northallerton not to give money to a Middlesbrough man who has persistently breached a Criminal Behaviour Order intended to prevent him from begging anywhere in the UK.

Bradley Grimes, 26, travels regularly from Middlesbrough to the North Yorkshire towns and on occasions, has been found with over £200 in his possession, given to him by members of the public.

He has been arrested four times in North Yorkshire since December and pleaded guilty to breaching his Criminal Behaviour Order when he appeared at court on 26 January 2021 and again on 27 January 2021.

Mr Grimes has accommodation in his hometown and is receipt of benefits, but continues to take travel to North Yorkshire to ask for money. This is both in breach of the Criminal Behaviour Order and Coronavirus Regulations.

Members of the public are urged not to encourage Mr Grimes’ offending by giving him money or food vouchers, which in turn should steer him towards the help and support provided locally.

His Criminal Behaviour Order was issued by Teesside Magistrates Court in2018 and orders him not to: