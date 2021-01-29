Police in Huddersfield appeal for information after body found in water

Police in Huddersfield are appealing for witnesses after the body of a woman was discovered in water this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the River Holme at the Queens Mill Business Complex at 10.13am today after a member of the public reported a body in the water.

The body was found at the side of a footbridge over the river between the business park and the rear of a car dealership.

Officers, firefighters and the ambulance service recovered the body of an adult woman.

She is described as white, 30-40-years-old, about 5ft 5ins to 5ft 6ins tall and as having brown hair and brown eyes. The woman was wearing a blue padded coat, a dark coloured jumper with Cleveland Ohio emblem on it and Ugg boots.

Detective Inspector James Bellhouse of Kirklees CID, said: “We are investigating this incident and, from our enquiries so far, are not treating this woman’s death as suspicious at this time.

He added:

We are working to identify her and would ask anyone who could assist those enquiries to contact us. Our investigations have established the woman was in the immediate area where she was found at around 1am this morning, and anyone who may have sighted a woman fitting the victim’s description in the business park area is also asked to contact us. Detective Inspector James Bellhouse