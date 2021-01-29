Police issue warning for off-road bikers after damage to fields in Doncaster

A farmer’s field has been heavily damaged on the A630 near Conisbrough after off-road bikers and quads accessed the nearby Steatley quarry.Officers have now issued a warning to those responsible that extra patrols by the local neighbourhood team and our off-road bikers are taking place to tackle the issue.Earlier this week, the off-road bike team stopped a rider as he left the quarry and seized his bike.The local neighbourhood team are also acting on recent intelligence about the movements of various groups, as Inspector Adrian Luscombe from the Doncaster West Neighbourhood Policing Team said:

This type of offence is heart-breaking for farmers and it’s also really costly for them to repair. We have seen an increase in incidents of damage and dangerous driving in the last few weeks and it’s unacceptable. Adrian Luscombe

He added: "These photos show the extent of damage done from the sky, that isn't a path through the field - that's damage been caused solely by off-road bikers accessing the land when they shouldn't be. “I would like those responsible to know that we are watching, and we are taking action. This week our off-road bike team have been on patrol around Conisbrough to help support our routine operations and work.”

The Off-Road Bike Team continue to support Doncaster with regular patrols and targeted operations. Last month (December 2020) the team carried out eight operations across the district.

During the days of action, six riders were reported for driving offences, 12 riders were issued with warnings and nine vehicles were seized with over £32,000. Alongside operations, the team work with the Associated National Farmers Agency and the Force’s new Rural Crime Team to gather intelligence against those causing issues.“If you’re caught and stopped with no insurance or license, you will lose your bike and you could be reported on summons and have a trip to court.”