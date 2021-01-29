Three people who launched fireworks at police officers and set bins on fire on the streets of Harehills on Bonfire Night have been sentenced at court today.

Six officers received injuries during the chaos which took place in 2019 with two officers ending up in hospital.

Three other men, who were due to be sentenced today, failed to attend court and warrants have been issued for their arrest.

Roads were barricaded, bins set alight, and damage was caused to police vehicles, buses and cars, street furniture and buildings.

Residents in the area reported feeling frightened by what took place throughout the evening and into the early hours of the next day.

Community mediators were forced to withdraw after being targeted during their attempts to engage with the groups, and officers needed to protect fire service colleagues as they extinguished burning barricades on main roads.

Teams of officers using public order tactics had to be deployed to clear the area and bring the situation under control, coming under sustained attack from missiles during that time.

A total of 15 people were arrested on suspicion of violent disorder on the night and a full post-incident investigation followed which saw detectives spend months trawling through hours of CCTV and body-worn camera footage to identify further suspects and mount arrest operations.

At Leeds Crown Court today, sentences were handed down to three of the six adult defendants who attended court.

Georgia Walker, 19, Josh Smith, 22, Zohaib Ahmed, 19 Credit: West Yorkshire Police

Georgia Walker, aged 19, of Mexborough Grove, Chapeltown, was sentenced to 18 months custody. Zohaib Ahmed, aged 19, of St Wilfrids Drive, Harehills, was jailed for two years. Josh Smith, aged 22, of Sutherland Road, Harehills, received a 27-month sentence.

Four youths are due to be sentenced at Leeds Youth Court on March 1 having previously pleaded guilty to violent disorder.

Leeds District Commander, Chief Superintendent Damien Miller, who oversaw the force-wide operation for Bonfire Night 2019, said: “That night we saw some truly appalling scenes played out on the streets of Harehills.

“Wanton damage was caused and fireworks and other missiles were repeatedly used as weapons against officers as they worked to bring this really challenging situation under control.

“People in the area were put in genuine fear for their safety during what was a significant and prolonged episode of disorder.

“We have been very clear that this situation was not as a result of tensions in the community or general animosity towards the police but was down to a hooligan element of local youths seeing an opportunity to engage in firework-related disorder on a large scale without any consideration for the impact of their actions on the wider community.

“Incidents such as this are completely unacceptable and will always attract a comprehensive response from the police, both on the night and going forward in our investigation to identify and bring to justice those responsible.

“We hope the convictions we have achieved will provide some reassurance to the community and also serve as a stark reminder to others of the penalties they will face if they involve themselves in criminal or anti-social behaviour of this kind.

“Harehills is a close-knit community where there is great deal of positive activity going on across a range of agencies and groups, particularly among its young people, and we cannot allow or tolerate incidents such as this which can overshadow all that good work.”