A fourth man is due to appear in court charged with murder following a fatal shooting in Mexborough.

Jack Parkes, 20, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, will appear before magistrates over the death of 20-year-old Lewis Williams.

Mr Williams died on January 11 from a shotgun injury after an incident in Wath Road.

Two boys, aged 16 and 17, and a 20-year-old man have already appeared in court charged with murder.