Police attend Bradford hair salon after claims it would defy lockdown

Police have attended a Bradford hair salon after claims the owner was planning to open in defiance of lockdown rules.

Sinead Quinn, the owner of Quinn Blakey Hairdressing, in Oakenshaw, has already been given £17,000 of fines for opening during the November lockdown, but has so far failed to pay.

Following posts on the business's Instagram page about "The Great Opening" on January 30, officers went to the salon this morning and spoke with Ms Blakey.

She eventually left the site without opening for customers.

Police attended the salon after reports it was going to open Credit: PA

Kirklees Council has now been granted an injunction forbidding Ms Quinn from opening. She faces arrest if she breaches the injunction.

A letter with the injunction, dated January 29, reads: "Kirklees Council have today been to court and have been granted an injunction that forbids you whether by yourself or by instructing or encouraging or permitting any other person from opening the premises known as Quinn Blakey Hairdressing, at Bradford Road, Oakenshaw, Bradford, for the purposes of allowing members of the public to enter the said premises.

"There is a power of arrest attached to this injunction meaning that should you breach this injunction you may be arrested and brought to court."

In November, magistrates ordered the salon to close until the end of the lockdown after Ms Quinn was observed serving customers on six days while national regulations were in force.

The council said it had now started a prosecution process regarding the salon's unpaid fines for breaching lockdown rules.

Paul Davies, a councillor with Kirklees Council, said: "To date, all of the fixed penalty notices issued to the hairdresser for not complying with lockdown rules remain unpaid.

"These lockdown rules, set by Government, exist to keep people safe by preventing the spread of Covid-19. Blatantly disregarding them in this way was irresponsible."