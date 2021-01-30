Tributes to my 27-year-old killed in collision with bus in North Yorkshire

The family of a woman who died in a crash with a bus in North Yorkshire have described her as "radiating beauty inside and out".

Saskia Bets, who was 27, was in an Audi car that collided with the bus on the A19 near Tollerton shortly before 7.20am on Tuesday.

She was taken to hospital but died later that day

In a statement, Ms Bets's partner Sam Read said: "Not only was Saskia my partner, but my best friend, my past, present and future in every possible way.

"She was kindness in its purist form, and radiated a beauty inside and out that will never be forgotten to those privileged enough to have met her, for even the briefest of moments.

“I felt like the luckiest person in the world to even know Saskia’s name, so to fall in love, share her life and have dreams together is indescribable and something I will treasure for the rest of my life."

The driver of the bus was taken to hospital with minor injuries. He was released the same day and is helping police with their investigation.

North Yorkshire Police have appealed for witnesses.