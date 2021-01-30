Two arrested on suspicion of murder following man's death in Sheffield

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in Sheffield.

Emergency services were called shortly before 1am today after reports a man had been assaulted on South Road, High Green.

The 45-year-old was found with serious injuries and died while being taken to hospital.

A 25-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman were arrested.

Formal identification and a post mortem examination are yet to take place.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.