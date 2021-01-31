Car seized from Birmingham pair on lockdown trip to visit friend in Leeds
Police have reported two people for breaching Covid restrictions after stopping their car on a trip from Birmingham to visit a friend in Leeds.
West Yorkshire Police said the foreign-registered BMW was stopped on the M62 near junction 25 for Brighouse.
The roads policing unit tweeted: "The two occupants were travelling from Birmingham to Leeds to visit a friend. Both reported for breaching Covid restrictions."
They added that the vehicle was seized under tax powers.