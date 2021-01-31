Two dead after vehicle enters river near Meadowhall in Sheffield

Two men have died after a vehicle they were in went into the River Don near Meadowhall shopping centre in Sheffield.

Police were called to the incident off Meadowhall Way at 7.10pm on Saturday.

A 20-year-old man and a 24-year-old man were taken to Northern General Hospital, but later died.

South Yorkshire Police say their families are being supported by specially trained police officers.

Meadowhall Way remains closed today while enquiries continue.