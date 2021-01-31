Witnesses who stopped to help following a fatal crash in Scarborough have been told they must now self-isolate after someone at the scene tested positive for coronavirus.

The incident happened at the junction of College Lane and Filey Road at about 11.45am today.

The man who was driving the car was taken to hospital, but later died.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson paid tribute to people who stopped to help, but added: "Unfortunately, someone at the scene has coronavirus and so anyone who stopped will need to isolate immediately."

Witnesses are asked to contact police.