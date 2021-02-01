John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield opens as mass vaccination centre

The John Smith's Stadium, which is the home of Huddersfield Town and the Giants rugby league team, began operating as a mass vaccination centre this morning (Monday 1 February).

Over 75s and front line health workers were among the first to get their jab there. The aim is to vaccinate five thousand people a week and the military has been drafted in to help with administering jabs.

Large vaccination centres are part of NHS plans to step up capacity and roll out the vaccine more widely, complementing the local vaccination services being provided by groups of GP practices for their patients.

The military has been drafted in to help with vaccinations Credit: ITV Calendar

People in the nationally agreed priority groups who live 30 to 45 minutes drive from any of the open vaccination centres are receiving invitation letters from the NHS national booking service. This will explain how to book appointment at any of the centres that are open, including those at community pharmacies.

If people prefer, they can wait to receive an invitation from their GP practice for an appointment at their local centre or choose to wait for the other centres to open over the next few weeks.

Steve Brennan, who's the senior officer for the vaccine programme in Kirklees, said:

We are delighted to be taking the next step in our vaccination roll-out by opening the centre at John Smith's Stadium. This will help us to vaccinate greater numbers of at risk people as quickly as possible and adds to the range of options that are available for people in Kirklees to choose from. Steve Brennan, Kirklees vaccine programme

With snow in the forecast for Monday night and into Tuesday, he said no-one should panic about not being able to attend.

He advised: "They can ring the national booking system to rearrange their appointment, if they can get out but they don't quite get down at the time they were planning to come down and we will try to fit you in. Please don't panic."

Read more:

Rachel Urvan, who is administering vaccines there, said: "Everyone's really excited to be here it's a real buzz and a sense of teamwork."

She added: "It's great that we've got this big venue because it means we can scale up when we get more patients who need the vaccine."

Eleanor Abbott received her vaccine at the centre today. She said: "It's such a relief we just didn't think we'd be here today but we're pleased we are.

"I haven't seen my three daughters or their children for quite some time."

People who book into a vaccine centre will be greeted by staff and volunteers who will marshal car parks and walkways around the stadium and register them when they arrive. Bookings are staggered to allow social distancing.

They will receive a pre-vaccination assessment before they have their jab. Staff from Locala and Local Care Direct will be delivering vaccinations at the centre which has been set up with support from Curo Health GP Federation.

Karen Jackson, Chief Executive of Locala said: