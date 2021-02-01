Lincolnshire Police 'extremely' concerned for welfare of man missing for five days
Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in their search for missing Andrew Arden.
The 44-year-old went has been missing for five days and police say their concern for his welfare is "extremely high".
Andrew is believed to be in the Lincoln area. He has links to the Monks Road and Hartsholme areas.
He was last seen wearing track suit bottoms, a red hooded top, red trainers and a grey/green jacket.
Lincolnshire Police is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 101