Police have issued an urgent appeal for help in their search for missing Andrew Arden.

The 44-year-old went has been missing for five days and police say their concern for his welfare is "extremely high".

Andrew is believed to be in the Lincoln area. He has links to the Monks Road and Hartsholme areas.

Police believe Andrew is still in Lincoln Credit: South Yorkshire Police

He was last seen wearing track suit bottoms, a red hooded top, red trainers and a grey/green jacket.

Lincolnshire Police is asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to call 101