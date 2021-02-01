Man charged in connection with death of baby in Barnsley

A man has been charged with murdering a nine-week-old baby boy in Barnsley more than two years ago.The infant died in December 2018 after emergency services were called to a house in the Great Houghton area of the town.

Leon Mathias, 32, from Barnsley, has also been charged with assaulting the same child and he's due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday. (2 February).

The boy’s family continues to be supported by specialist officers during this incredibly difficult time.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton, said: “The loss of a baby’s life is truly devastating, and the thoughts of my team and I continue to be with those affected.

“As this case continues, please be mindful that it is against the law to post comments that could risk unfairly influencing any potential court case and the ongoing investigation."

A 29-year old woman, also from Barnsley, who was arrested on suspicion of wounding has now been released with no further action.