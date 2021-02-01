Heavy snow forecast tomorrow morning (2 February) means vaccine appointments across Harrogate and Ripon are being rescheduled.

Appointments due to take place at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, and at Ripon Racecourse between 8am and 12.45pm will be affected.

NHS North Yorkshire Clinical Commissioning Group said it is in the interest of patient safety to reschedule these appointments due to the heavy snow expected.

GP practices in the Harrogate District are currently in the process of contacting all affected patients directly and will be booking them in to the next available clinics.

Appointments currently scheduled for tomorrow afternoon will go ahead as planned.