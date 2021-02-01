The Met Office has issued a weather warning for snow, with a risk of widespread ice during Monday night and into Tuesday, which could lead to difficult travelling conditions across parts of our region.

The warning comes into effect at 10pm on Monday 1 February and is in place until midnight on Tuesday 2 February.

The weather waning comes into effect at 10pm on Monday Credit: Met Office

It covers most of Yorkshire, including York, Sheffield, Leeds and Bradford, and stretches down to West Lindsey in Lincolnshire, Mansfield in Nottinghamshire, and parts of Derbyshire.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Steven Ramsdale said:

We see further weather fronts bringing rain and snow east and north across the UK, but the most significant event in the forecast is a feature from late Monday evening, which threatens to bring rain and some snow across large parts of the UK. Steven Ramsdale, Met Office Chief Meteorologist

He added: "As it moves further north and meets the colder air, the rainfall will readily turn to snow or even freezing rain, affecting a large part of England and Wales north of the M4 corridor. Yellow weather warnings have been issued for Tuesday and Wednesday highlighting the risk of disruptive snowfall with the high ground of northern England and Scotland most likely to see the largest snow accumulations."

The Met Office is warning some communities to expect the following: