After the snow ..... the rain

The region is being warned to brace itself for heavy rain which, combined with melting snow, could lead to flooding and travel disruption.

Heavy rain is forecast late tonight (February 2nd) and overnight into early tomorrow, leading to a relatively rapid thaw from the snowfall. Persistent heavy rain is also likely later on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Home and business owners are being warned it could lead to flooding - and commuters are being advised that journeys are likely to take longer - with disruption expected to bus and train services.

Here's Jon Mitchell with the latest: