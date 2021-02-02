Children encouraged to 'express their feelings' during mental health week

This week marks Children's Mental Health week, with children and young people up and down the country being encouraged to express their feelings, thoughts and ideas.

With 17% of parents saying that since COVID, their child's mental health is the worst it has ever been, school leaders in our region agree that shining a light on their mental health has never been so important.

Edward Vickerman is Deputy Headteacher of Beverley Grammar School and he agrees the last few weeks in particular have been a challenge for children, teachers and everyone in education.

But he adds: "I think we have risen to the challenge by knowing the young people in our classes we can pick up on any nuances that children are displaying."

Staff are 'rising to the challenge'

Children's Mental Health week is the brainchild of charity Place2Be, who started the campaign back in 2015. It's thought one in six children will have a mental health difficulty and that the increased pressures of Covid had made things even more difficult this past year.

Young people, many of whom don't want to burden their parents with their worries, are being told the importance of talking about how they feel. The theme for this awareness week is 'Expressing Yourself' with children being asked to find ways to share feelings, thoughts, or ideas, through creativity.

It may only be one week of the year, but it's clear the message from Children's mental health week has never been more needed than it is now.

