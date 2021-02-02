Watch Katie Oscroft's report about Captain Sir Tom Moore

People in Yorkshire have said they are 'saddened' at the death of Keighley born 'hero' Captain Sir Tom Moore who has died at the age of 100.

He was taken to Bedford Hospital after requiring help with his breathing on Sunday but died with coronavirus - surrounded by his close family.

Captain Sir Tom won over hearts across the UK after he raised nearly £33m for NHS charities during the first lockdown.

Those he inspired in his hometown of Keighley and beyond said they are saddened at his passing.

7-year old Emily Caffrey, who has cerebral palsy, raised over £3,500 for charities by taking on a 10-mile challenge. She says she was inspired by her ‘hero’ Sir Tom.

The schoolgirl from Harrogate, took on her challenge during her daily exercise using her splints and walker.

The Second World War veteran walked laps of his garden in the weeks before his 100th birthday.

He set out to raise £1,000 from his lockdown charity challenge but his efforts saw an unexpected end. Striking a chord with the nation, donations flooded in and the 100-year-old raised almost £33 million.

Just as he had started the year with floods of praise from celebrities and public alike, his passing caused much of the same admiration.

The Mayor of Keighley, Peter Corkindale, said he was 'shocked' at his death. He said the 100-year-old's strong connection to the town helped inspire others.

''He used to always say, I'm a Keighley man, I was born here, and it was my hometown, he wanted people to know.''

Bradford council sent their condolences to Captain Tom's family.

Following the news, other tributes began flooding in from across the country. A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said The Queen will send a private message of condolence to the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was a hero in the ''truest sense of the word.''

"In the dark days of the Second World War he fought for freedom and in the face of this country's deepest post-war crisis he united us all, he cheered us all up, and he embodied the triumph of the human spirit."

The flag above Number 10 has been lowered to half-mast to pay tribute Captain Sir Tom Moore. Credit: Number 10 Downing Street

Downing Street said the Prime Minister spoke to Captain Sir Tom’s daughter Hannah on Tuesday afternoon to pass on his condolences and offer any support the family may need.The flag above No. 10 has also been lowered to half mast in memory of the veteran.

Ruth May, the chief nursing officer for England, said his fundraising for her NHS staff and colleagues was his ''biggest achievement''.

''I want to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore who has been the model of all that has been good about our country’s response to Covid-19.''

In a statement, his family said they shared laughter and tears with Captain Sir Tom.

"We spent hours chatting to him, reminiscing about our childhood and our wonderful mother. The last year of our father’s life was nothing short of remarkable. He was rejuvenated and experienced things he’d only ever dreamed of.''

Captain Sir Tom ended the last year of his life with extraordinary achievements under his belt - from charity work to a Knighthood.

Captain Sir Tom Moore at his home in Bedfordshire after he achieved his goal of 100 laps of his garden Credit: Joe Giddens/PA

Raising millions for the NHS

On April 8, he spoke to ITV News about wanting to raise £1000 for the NHS during lockdown.

At the time, the then 99-year-old didn’t believe his efforts would make a difference. He said, ‘"One little soul like me won't make much difference, I hope that it does but it won't, will it?"

By mid-morning of April 14, he had passed the £1 million mark, and by the afternoon it had more than doubles to £7 million. By April 15, more than £7 million had been donated - all before completing 100 laps a day later.

At a Westminister briefing, Boris Johnson said the veteran had “captured the heart of the nation”.

Sir Tom reached number one in the Official Singles Chart Credit: Emma Sohl/Capture The Light Photography/PA

Topping the charts

By April 19 Captain Sir Tom had the number one single after a he teamed up with legendary singer Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care Choir to record a rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone'.

Their cover of the Liverpool FC anthem went straight in at number one on The Official Big Top 40 chart.

Nightingale Hospital opening in Yorkshire

On April 21, Captain Sir Tom virtually opened the region's first Nightingale Hospital in Yorkshire - a 500 bed facility at Harrogate Convention Centre.

It was the first of seven field hospitals built outside a city and NHS staff and military personnel gave the national 'hero' a standing ovation.

NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens said inviting Captain Sir Tom Moore to be the guest of honour at the opening was the least they could do to thank him for his 'inspiring service'.

Captain Tom was knighted by the Queen in July.

Knighted by the Queen

In July, he was dubbed a knight by the Queen with her father's sword in an open air ceremony in Windsor Castle's quadrangle.