Man jailed for machete attack on two police officers

A man who attacked two police officers with a machete leaving both with serious injuries has been jailed for eight years.

Corbin Samuels, 28, from Idle in Bradford was charged with two counts of wounding with intent and another offence of importing a prohibited firearm.

Bradford Crown Court heard how officers had attended an address in The Grove at Idle in May last year, on enquiries relating to firearms intelligence.

On gaining entry to the property, they were assaulted by Samuels who was brandishing a machete.

Two of the officers were taken to hospital where they received treatment for serious injuries to their arms and head. Both have recovered from their injuries and are back on full duties.

On welcoming the sentence, Detective Chief Inspector Andy Farrell, of Bradford District Police, said it was a "despicable attack on serving police officers who were simply conducting their duties".