An intensive care nurse from Boston's pilgrim hospital says the intense strain of working through a pandemic, which has killed more than 100,000 people in the UK, has been the most ''difficult'' period in her years as a nurse.

Zoe Wilkinson has worked at the intensive care unit in Boston for eleven years, and none have compared to pressure of the last year.

''Over the last year things have been really quite different for us working in the unit. The pressure of coming to work each day and the knowledge that you can take stuff home to your family is just an immense pressure.''

Zoe, like many other nurses have felt the brunt of the pressure.

Eight in ten nurses admit they've feared for patient safety due to staffing shortages.

94% of those who responded to a survey for the Nursing Times said they'd worked shifts that were short staffed due to colleagues being off sick or self isolating.

It could be any of us, it could be any one of us laid in these beds.

Zoe has watched people pass away without family members present - an experience she has found extremely difficult. And a hardship that could easily have been her own.

''That's the hardest - dealing with the relatives because it's just so heartbreaking. Some of the letters coming in from children have been absolutely soul destroying.''

Zoe has been a nurse for eleven years.

But it was through the first wave she hit her lowest moment when a colleague died.

''One of our nurses at pilgrim passed away and it was by far the worst moment of the whole pandemic. As much as you can offload to partners, you don't want to burden someone else with what you have to see.''

Is this ever going to get any better?

Working through the pandemic as a frontline worker took its toll on Zoe. She lost faith in the situation improving. However, her team have helped look beyond the pandemic.

She says she's ''lucky'' to have their support.

''Some days you come home and you don't think about it at all. Other days you come home and you think is this ever going to end? Is this ever going to get any better.''

''We're really lucky, we have got a really close knit team and we really look out for each other. There's wobble rooms on wards so if you're having a particularly tough day you can take yourself off and have a time out.''

Zoe says she is 'lucky' to have the support of her colleagues. Credit: Zoe Wilkinson

Despite it all, the tough times haven't dimmed her hope - it still remains thanks to the roll-out of vaccine programmes across the UK.

She hopes normality can return sooner rather than later.

''I don't think it's going to be a matter of weeks, I'm not even sure it's going to be a matter of months but I think we can start to look a bit more forward. We all do what we're being asked to do and we'll be back to normal in a much speedier time.''