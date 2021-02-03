A number of major new measures have been announced as part of plans to assist people in West Yorkshire when travelling via public transport to get their Covid-19 vaccination.

The measures include free travel to and from vaccination centres for concessionary bus pass holders and additional shuttle buses to and from sites, including the John Smith's Stadium in Huddersfield.

Wakefield’s Spectrum Community Healthcare CIC opened at the end of January Credit: PA Images

Wakefield's Spectrum Community Healthcare CIC, The John Smith's Stadium and Jacob's Well in Bradford are already open for appointments, with Leeds Elland Road Stadium set to open as a fourth mass vaccination site soon.

Cllr Kim Groves, chair of the West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee said:

It is vital that everyone is able to attend their vaccination appointment. Many people will travel to their appointment using public transport, and the Combined Authority want to help them to get to their vaccination appointment safely and on time. Cllr Kim Groves, West Yorkshire Combined Authority Transport Committee

She added: "We need to make this as easy as possible for people, which is why we have relaxed the rule so that concessionary pass holders can travel before 9.30am if they have an early appointment to get a jab.

"We are also providing links between city/ town centres and the community vaccination centres, and our bus and rail operators continue to implement high standards of cleaning and social distancing to ensure journeys are as safe as we can make them."

The new travel measures come into effect on Monday 8 February and include the following:

Concessionary Travel: Holders of free bus passes (issued to older and disabled people) will be able to travel free on public transport before 9.30am if they are going to or from a coronavirus vaccination appointment. Pass holders will be asked to show their appointment letters, texts or emails to the bus driver. Concessionary Travel Passes can be used after 9.30am weekdays and all day at weekends and public holidays.

Wayfinding: There will be additional signage directing people to the main vaccination centres at the nearby bus stations

Additional services will start at the following locations:

Leeds: The Elland Road Park & Ride service will operate with buses at least every 10 minutes between Boar Lane in the City Centre and the vaccination centre. A new bus stop close to the centre will be provided.

Huddersfield: An additional half hourly shuttle bus operating between Huddersfield Bus Station, the Rail Station and John Smiths Stadium.

Wakefield: The route of the Wakefield Free City Bus has been altered to serve Spectrum Community Healthcare CIC providing links every 10 minutes from Wakefield Westgate and Kirkgate rail stations and Wakefield Bus Station.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority are asking passengers to wait to be invited by the NHS before travelling to the vaccination centres.

Passengers are also being reminded to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a face covering, pay by contactless and check their journey before setting off.