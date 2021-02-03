Yorkshireman Joe Root has paid tribute to fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore, following his death at the age of 100.

The England cricket captain reflected on how the veteran lifted the spirits of many throughout the pandemic. He said: "I am sure his family will be extremely proud of the legacy he will leave behind. Someone that gave the whole nation something to smile about in really dark times."

He added: "On behalf of the whole England cricket team, we want to send our thoughts to his family."

Reflecting on Captain Sir Tom Moore's passion for cricket, Joe Root explained: "He loved his cricket and as I mentioned, I talked to him and he spoke very fondly, throughout his whole life, going and watching games of cricket, whether it be in Yorkshire or watching as well on the TV more recently, international suff.

"So from the whole cricket community, he will be sadly missed."

Captain Sir Tom Moore captured the hearts of the nation by walking 100 laps of his garden to raise money for the NHS Credit: PA Images

The Keighley born war veteran died in Bedford hospital on Tuesday, where he was being treated for pneumonia and Covid-19.

Last year he captured the hearts of a nation during lockdown, raising almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Tributes to Captain Tom have poured in from across the world. Here in Yorkshire, in his home town of Keighley, flowers have been laid by his plaque in Town Hall Square.

Flowers laid for Captain Sir Tom Moore Credit: ITV Calendar

People are being encourage to write in a virtual book of condolence, which Keighley Town Council has in memory of Captain Sir Tom.

Tributes can be submitted online and they will be published on a daily basis.

Leeds City Council has said it is flying flags at half-mast on the main council buildings today in honour of Captain Sir Tom. Tonight, the city's civic buildings will be lit up in memory of the Yorkshireman.

Private Gregory of the 4th Battalion, The Yorkshire Regiment has paid tribute to the war veteran as the nation joins together to clap on Tuesday night.

Video courtesy of The British Army

Staff at Stepping Stones Day Nursery in Gomersal, Kirklees have been busy helping children to make a banner to celebrate Captain Sir Tom’s life.

The children also completed laps of the nursery garden in memory the war veteran's extraordinary fundraising achievement.

The banner has been made to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore Credit: Stepping Stones Day Nursery

Meanwhile, DIY SOS presenter Nick Knowles has called for Captain Sir Tom Moore to be honoured with a permanent statue on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square.

Knowles, who helped get a fence built for Sir Tom to help him retain some privacy amid the glare of the world's media, told the PA news agency: "That is my suggestion. Let's get a statue of him up on the fourth plinth in Trafalgar Square and let that be a focus for positivity.

"There are various demonstrations and events that happen in Trafalgar Square and to have him overlooking all those things, it would be nice for people to look up and see somebody who is a constant reminder of positivity."

Read more: