Leeds on track to pass 100,000 first vaccine doses this week

Leeds is on track to have delivered 100,000 first doses of the coronavirus vaccination by this week. Take-up has been high among the older age groups who have been targeted so far. Council leaders say is an "incredibly powerful step forward for the city."

The infection rate in Leeds is currently 231 cases per 100,000 people, a quarter down on last week. Public health officials say although the rate is not falling as quickly as in previous waves, there is an improving picture in the city, with the infection rate reducing especially in the older population.

It's anticipated that the impact of the vaccination programme will start to be seen in the middle of February. It is expected to reduce the death rate in the city, as well as the number of hospital admissions and infections in the community.

According to Leeds Health Watch, 77% of people in Leeds say they will take up the vaccine, but confidence levels fall in younger age groups. The council is working closely with GP practices and community organisations to address concerns and myths about the vaccination programme.

Around three-quarters of Covid-19 cases in Leeds are of the UK Kent variant which is known to be more infectious. The city has not yet seen any cases in the community of the South African variant, although plans are in place should it be detected.