Nation unites to applaud Keighley hero Captain Sir Tom Moore

As the nation and our region came together to pay tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore, there are growing calls for a statue to be erected in his honour in his home town of Keighley.

The inspirational Yorkshireman died on Tuesday (February 2nd) at the age of 101 and people in Keighley have spoken of their pride and admiration for him.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson led a minute's applause on the steps of 10 Downing Street yesterday, while Captain Tom's family stood together at his home in Bedfordshire where he made those historic 100 laps of the garden to raise millions for the NHS.

It was echoed here in Yorkshire - at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate where Capt Tom was honorary colonel. By the frontline staff he raised those millions for at Airedale Hospital close to his home town of Keighley. And in Keighley - where emergency services took time to pay their tribute to a local hero.