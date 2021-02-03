RSPCA appeal for owner of an unexpected foot-long dinner guest found at home

The RSPCA are appealing for the owner of an orange corn snake after a member of the public found the unexpected dinner guest at their home.

The animal welfare charity was called on Thursday January 28 after the exotic pet was found in the corner of the dining room.

The foot-long snake was underweight, which inspectors say might indicate it has been missing for a while or abandoned.

The snake was taken to a reptile speciality for a check-up.

Inspector Kate Burris said it is likely the snake was living under the floorboards.

“It must have been a bit of a shock for this member of the public to find a snake inside their house. I think it was probably the last thing they were expecting to find!

“As there is a possibility that this snake has escaped, it is a timely reminder to snake owners that they must ensure their animals’ accommodation is secure.''

She urged any snake owners to invest in secure enclosures suitable for the species when left unattended.

The RSPCA also said recommended owners ask their exotics vet to microchip their snakes if they choose to, so they can be easily reunited if lost and found.