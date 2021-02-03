Significant drop in theft, burglary and vehicle offences across West Yorkshire

Crime in West Yorkshire has dropped by nearly 9% - more than the average fall across the country.

Crime has decreased on average 7% in England and Wales according to the latest national crime statistics.

Operation Jemlock, which targets serious crime, has resulted in 520 arrests and more than 650 weapons seized in the region.

26.7% Fall in robbery

26.8% Fall in residential burglary

23.7%. Fall in vehicle crime

Mark Burns-Williamson, West Yorkshire’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) acknowledged that there were fewer crimes sue to the pandemic but praised his colleagues for their continued work.

“West Yorkshire was already on a downward trend prior to the pandemic and I am really pleased this has been borne out again in these figures.''

He added, “Police officers and staff have had a really difficult job trying to ensure public safety and compliance with Covid restrictions guidance, while risking their own health and safety in the line of duty. I want to thank them for their hard work, dedication and commitment to ensuring our communities are safe and feel safe.''