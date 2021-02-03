Symptom-free testing to be offered at the York Stadium Leisure Complex

Symptom-free testing will be offered at the York Stadium Leisure Complex.

People will be able to get a rapid test from Monday 8 February.

It joins York St John University and the University of York in offering residents, workers, students and staff who are eligible.

1 in 3 cases of Coronavirus have no symptoms.

Am I eligible to book a rapid test?

You can book a test if:

you live or work in York, and are unable to work from home during the lockdown, and come into contact with other people during the course of your work.

you're aged 18 or over, and you come into contact with many people as part of your work in any essential sector

you're aged 18 or over, and you work with, live with, or support those most at risk from coronavirus

you're a pupil of a secondary school in York, and your school has advised you to be tested

you're an eligible staff member, postgraduate researcher or student at university in York

The rapid tests will be available from February 8. Credit: PA

Since testing started on 14 December, 20,000 tests have taken place.

Councillor Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council said it is an example of how facilities are being put to good use to fight the virus.

''This is yet another example of how we are working to expand testing capacity in the and how we are coming together to fight the spread of the virus. We will continue to work with partners across the city to improve access to symptom-free testing, exploring how we meet the different needs of people who live and work in the city.”

Sharon Stoltz, Director of Public Health at City of York Council said whilst cases have fallen in recent weeks, rates in York are still high.

She says early identification is key.

''The early identification of cases and subsequent self-isolation if the test is positive is really making a difference in our fight against Coronavirus. Symptom-free testing can help protect your work colleagues, neighbours, friends and family. We are constantly increasing capacity so would urge anyone who is eligible to get a test.”