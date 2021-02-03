Two cases of South African Covid-19 variant detected in Scarborough area

Two cases of the more infectious South African variant of the Covid-19 virus have been detected in the Scarborough borough area.

Public Health doctors say two people, who they are not identifying, have been diagnosed with the variant, but the cases are related to international travel. They say there is no evidence of the virus being spread within the local community. Both people have self-isolated.

Yesterday the Health Secretary Matt Hancock told the House of Commons."We have found here 105 cases of the variant first identified in South Africa including 11 cases which don't appear to have any links to international travel."

He said the aim of the UK in relation to the South Africa variant of Covid-19 must be to "stop its spread altogether".

Map shows where the South African Covid-19 variant has previously been detected.

He said: "As with the variant first identified here in the UK there is currently no evidence to suggest it is any more severe but we have to come down on it hard.

"Our mission must be to stop its spread altogether and break those chains of transmission."

Tens of thousands of residents in a number of areas across England have been told to stay at home in order to avoid the spread of the South African variant.

