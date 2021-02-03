Two teenagers charged with murder of Lewis Williams in Mexborough

Two teenagers have been charged with the murder of 20-year-old Lewis Williams in Mexborough.

The boys, aged 15 and 17, were charged on Wednesday 3 February and are due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates’ Court today.

Lewis suffered fatal injuries after a shooting on Wath Road at 4.26pm on Monday 11 January.

The teenagers were arrested earlier this week Credit: MEN Media

Four people have been charged with murder; Jack Parkes, 20, of Arnold Crescent, Doncaster, Ryan Nisbet of Springwood Road, Barnsley, and two boys, aged 16 and 17-years-old.

All four are on remand awaiting further court appearances.

South Yorkshire Police says the investigation into Lewis' death continues and officers are urging anyone with information to get in touch by calling 101.