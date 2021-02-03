Scarborough continues to be the North Yorkshire hotspot for fines for Covid-19 lockdown breaches.

Police have warned that more officers will be deployed in the county to catch rule-breakers.

In the last week, 55 fixed penalty notices were issued in Scarborough, an increase of 23 on the previous seven days. Across the county the number jumped to 143 compared to 87 previously.

70% of all the fines issued in North Yorkshire were in York and Scarborough.

More than half of the fines issued were to people being away from their home without a reason and illegal indoor gatherings and parties.

Superintendent Mike Walker of North Yorkshire Police said it was "frustrating" that people continued to flout the rules.

"Due to the continual Covid breaches which clearly put the safety of the public at risk we are going to respond by deploying more dedicated resources to support the enforcement activity.

"The public can expect to see more resources across communities."

North Yorkshire Police has issued more than 400 fixed penalty notices since the latest lockdown began in January.