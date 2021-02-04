In pictures: Calendar region applauds fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore

On Wednesday 4 February the nation united at 6pm to applaud fundraising hero, Captain Sir Tom Moore, who died on Tuesday at the age of 100.

Last year he captured the hearts of a nation during lockdown, raising almost £33 million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden.

Many people across the Calendar region stepped out onto their doorsteps in tribute to the war veteran.

Here's a roundup of some of the pictures and videos you have been sending in for us to share:

Among those applauding Sir Tom were junior soldiers at the Army Foundation College in Harrogate where he was honorary colonel, and the frontline staff he raised millions for at Airedale Hospital.

