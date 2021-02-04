An investigation has been opened after six players and staff at Chesterfield ''jumped the queue'' and were given the Pfizer vaccine.

It is understood three players and three members of staff at the National League club received vaccinations at short notice last week at the Stubley Medical Centre in Dronfield.

The vaccine is currently being rolled out only to the most vulnerable. The NHS Derby and Derbyshire Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) called it "unacceptable.''

"It is unacceptable to jump the queue ahead of people most at risk of Covid-19 and the NHS guidance is clear that local vaccination services must manage their appointment lists to ensure all appointments are filled and they have a back-up list of high-risk people in Joint Committee on Vaccination and Drug Immunisation priority groups who can receive the vaccine at short notice."

In a statement the club said the players were classed as ''vulnerable.''

The club said some of the six were classed as vulnerable and that they were told by the surgery that all other options had been ''exhausted'' and the vaccine would have been ''wasted'' if they had not had the jabs.

The club are understood to have been told their staff could be put on a 'standby list' for a call if the surgery was unable to find anyone else at short notice.

"In line with the NHS' directive - that doctors and staff have the discretion to ensure that they can make full use of any unused vaccines, rather than have any go to waste - the people concerned were called at very short notice.

"They were only contacted after the surgery had exhausted all other viable options. Those involved were keen that these vaccines were not wasted. We continue to support the NHS's brilliant work and have provided Covid-19 testing facilities at our stadium throughout the pandemic."