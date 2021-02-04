Families on low incomes, or struggling financially due to the pandemic in North Yorkshire, will receive financial help over the half term.

The County council, schools, nurseries and colleges have come together to distribute food vouchers through the Covid Winter Grant Scheme.

The vouchers aim to help parents and carers meet the cost of food during the school holidays.

It was rolled out successfully over Christmas, when approximately 17,000 vouchers were distributed to parents in North Yorkshire within four weeks of the national initiative being announced.

The scheme had been set up after rallying calls from footballer and anti-poverty activist Marcus Rashford, who has helped to encourage the government into a series of U-turns over free school meals.

The County Council allocated more than £700,000 of funding from the scheme, to ensure children eligible for Free School Meals continued to have access to food. Schools also helped identify other families who found themselves newly struggling as a result of the pandemic.

Families are facing an unprecedented situation over the winter due to Covid-19. Credit: PA

Further grant funding will be allocated to schools, academies, care leavers, nurseries and other education settings before the start of the half-term.

Cllr Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Education and Skills thanked all those involved to get the vouchers to ''those who needed it the most.''.

Any families not eligible for Free School Meals who are struggling financially can apply to the North Yorkshire Local Assistance Fund, which makes emergency awards for food or utility vouchers.