Detectives in Bradford hare investigating after a stabbing in the city on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to Great Horton Road at just past 11pm to reports of a man being injured.

According to police, a male suspect, armed with a knife, assaulted another male and then fled the scene and ran towards Grove Terrace.

A 38-year-old man suffered a serious injury to his leg and was taken to hospital in an ambulance for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

West Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward. In a statement, police said:

The suspect is described as a white male, in his late 30s, was clean shaven and had a distinctive large head and possible facial deformity. He was wearing black jeans, black hoody with hood up and black trainers. West Yorkshire Police

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of the incident.