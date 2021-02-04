Watch Derek Johnson's report:

Thursday 4 February is 'Time to Talk' day, which aims to get everyone talking about mental health and this year, as we spend more time apart, people are being reminded of the power of conversation.

The pandemic has had a big impact on everyone's mental wellbeing, and campaigners are encouraging people to keep talking about mental health in order to break down barriers.

A survey carried out by the campaign revealed that more than half of people interviewed across Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire felt they needed to take time off work, school, or university because of a mental health problem during the pandemic, but only 21% did so.

Credit: PA Images

Jo Loughran, from Time to Change, said: ''They talked about the fact they felt embarrassed, they were worried they would be judged and really really sadly people thought it would impact on their daily prospects so whether that's being in a job or staying in a job - or being able to get a job.'"

51% of people in Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire feel they should have taken time off work

21% of people in Yorkshire and Northern Lincolnshire took time off work

Nikki Mattocks' mental health deteriorated to the point where she had to be sectioned during lockdown. Help came when she reached out to her friends online.

She explained: "It's changed my life. If I didn't talk about it I probably wouldn't be here. I usually end up phoning someone, whether that's a friend, whether that's Samaritans, no matter who it is and I end up just crying.

"I just keep trying until I feel better and eventually you do."

For advice and support around mental health, head to one of the websites below: