Flooded farmers 'protecting towns' call for compensation for 'uninsurable' losses

Some of the region's flood-hit farmers say they should be paid for their flooded fields which are costing them a 'uninsurable losses'.

They say it is helping to save nearby towns from being inundated.

Weeks of wet weather have left some farms underwater and individual farmers and growers facing uninsurable losses running to tens of thousands of pounds - now there are calls for the flooded fields to be treated as if they were a crop.

Farmers argue the fields are saving built-up areas from much greater losses by slowing the flow of rivers like the Rye and the Derwent in North Yorkshire which have broken their banks during recent storms.

Chris Hoggard from Low Marishes, in Ryedale is facing a possible £30,000 loss to his wheat crop which has been flooded.

"Whether it be a taxpayer-funded thing or a levy from new planning applications that go through I don't know, but certainly we can't be expected, I don't think, to be taking the water to save the towns (for free) and rightly the towns should be saved before the farmland - and I don't think anyone would disagree with that."

James Copeland of the National Farmers Union, in York says farmers cannot bear the increasing costs of losses from flooded crops.

A Defra spokesperson said they are ''taking action'' to protect land across the country.

“Through our capital investment programme we will protect an additional 700,000 acres of farm land, which will help avoid more than £500 million worth of direct economic damages.”