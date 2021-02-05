Over £34,000 worth of fines have been issues after police were called to a party at a student flat in Sheffield.

Officers arrived at the Ranmoor Student Village in the early hours of February 4 after being alerted by university security.

Over 150 people were found inside, with many running from away in an effort to avoid being identified.

Sheffield City Centre Inspector, Ali Bywater said it was ''absolutely appalling'' to see people disregard the safety of others.

“At a time when the vast majority are working so hard and making huge sacrifices to adhere to the rules, it is absolutely appalling to see people show such blatant disregard for not just their own safety, but the safety of others.“The actions of all those present were incredibly selfish and the fact that so many went to great lengths to flee from officers is evidence that they knew what they were doing was wrong,'' he added.

At one point, there were fourteen officers on the scene, and additional resources were deployed after one officer was injured as people broke out of fire exits and set off fire alarms in order to get away.

Police will now be working with the University of Sheffield in an effort to identify other party-goers. Credit: PA

Local teams have been working closely with both universities in recent months to prevent and tackle any parties in student residences.The organiser has been handed a £10,000 Fixed Penalty Notice, with over 30 others handed an £800 fine. This is now the minimum penalty for gatherings and parties of more than 15 people.Police will now be working with the University of Sheffield in an effort to identify other party-goers.