A Leeds based sexual health charity is urging people to get tested amid concerns there could be a rise in HIV infections during lockdown.

There are around 5000 people currently living with HIV in Yorkshire, with around 250 new cases diagnosed every year. In Yorkshire, 47% of those infected are diagnosed late compared to 41% nationally. A late diagnosis increases the risk of mortality ten fold.

Becky Pang from Sheffield was diagnosed with the virus in 2015. Since the breakdown of her marriage she'd only slept with one man. He didn't know he was HIV positive and she only found out as a result of a general sexual health check-up.

She says the stigma that surrounds it is unnecessary and should not deter people getting tested.

''It was devastating to get that news. You think your life is over. It took a couple of years to where I am now, you realise theres no shame around it. So I got involved with peer mentoring''

''It's massively important to get tested, 98% of those who are diagnosed are on medication and are undetectable, so it's not people who are diagnosed who are passing it on to others, it's those who have not ever been tested.''

It is no longer a death sentence. Becky Pang

Becky believes it's important the conversation about HIV is continued.

It comes as the television series 'It's a Sin' has become a runaway success for Channel Four and and has brought HIV back to the public's attention.

Its star, Olly Alexander from Harrogate, published a video on Twitter urging people to get tested, as part of HIV Testing week.

HIV Testing week is a campaign started by the charity Yorkshire MESMAC. The charity's CEO, Tom Doyle, fears there may be a spike in sexually transmitted infections like HIV when lockdown is lifted.

''We know that people are still meeting up, we know that people are still having sex, we know that people are finding it difficult to access sexual health services for things like contraception as well as for treatment so I think our big fear is that once lockdown is over we might see a spike in sexually transmitted infections like HIV and syphilis but also a rise in the number of teenage pregnancies.''

Credit: PA

HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) is a virus that damages the cells in your immune system and weakens your ability to fight everyday infections and disease.

HIV is found in the body fluids of an infected person.

There's currently no cure for HIV, but there are drug treatments that enable most people with the virus to live a long and healthy life.

With an early diagnosis and effective treatments, most people with HIV will not develop any AIDS-related illnesses and will live a near-normal lifespan.

People who have been taking effective HIV treatment and their viral load has been undetectable for 6 months or more, means they cannot pass the virus on through sex - this is called undetectable=untransmittable (U=U).