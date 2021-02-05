A North Yorkshire Police officer has been given a suspended sentence for causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

On May 5 in 2018, Constable (DC) Quita Passmore was responding to an emergency call in an unmarked police car on Otley Road, Harrogate when her car collided with another vehicle.

Two women were seriously injured and DC Passmore was also injured.The investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct found she drove above the speed limit and passed through a red light without stopping.

The evidence was referred to the Crown Prosecution Service who made the decision to charge DC Passmore with two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

She was sentenced to 10 months in prison suspended for two years and banned from driving for two years.

IOPC Regional Director Miranda Biddle said he two women who were injured suffered a ''great deal of stress and anxiety.''

“The two women and their families have understandably suffered a great deal of stress and anxiety since the incident and we hope that today’s verdict offers them a degree of closure.

“We believe that DC Passmore has a case to answer for gross misconduct. North Yorkshire Police have accepted our recommendation and a hearing will be scheduled by them in due course."