'Big Freeze' over the weekend expected to bring snow and ice to the region

Article by Jon Mitchell

How times change. This time last year, we were in the early days of a month which went on to become the wettest February on record in the UK in a series stretching back to 1862.

For the first week of this February we are in for a Big Freeze as cold air blasts in from Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

A polar continental airmass will bring sub-zero temperatures Credit: ITV/Met Office

Is it a Beast from the East? Strictly speaking, no. In 2018, the 'Beast from the East' drew air in from Siberia, which is technically east of the Ural Mountains in Russia. This air comes from areas not quite so far east but make no mistake it'll be bitterly cold.

Snow at Sowerby Bridge Credit: BOB MARSDEN

As the air leaves Scandinavia it is very very cold but also very dry. Daytime high temperatures in Poland for instance will be around MINUS 7C. Thankfully the North Sea (whose current temperature is around 5C) acts as a warm bath and makes the air less cold by the time it reaches our shores but even so daytime highs next week will be only just above zero Celsius. As the air comes over the North Sea it picks up moisture and that manifests itself in the shape of frequent snow showers. There will be severe frosts overnight too so the snow will barely have chance to melt.

Wind Sculptures at Hathersage SIMON BULL Credit: SIMON BULL

There will also be rough seas at the coast in that easterly wind but thankfully there are no spring tides this coming week.

So How long will it last? At the time of writing (Friday) it looks like the cold weather will last all week including next weekend.

Who knows, you may even see a 'snow-snake' like this one in Leeds.

Snow snake, Leeds MICK GREY Credit: MICK GREY

Keep warm and up to date with the latest forecast.