Watch Martin Fisher's report

A campaign has been launched to protect grassroots football clubs after a new report found over 5,000 clubs are expected to fold as a result of the pandemic.

With amateur group sport unable to go ahead due to lockdown, money generated from parents paying for children to play is not being collected leaving both the coffers of clubs empty and sports facilities out of pocket.

In North Derbyshire, AFC Dronfield say they're struggling as their main source of income, parents paying fees for their kids to play, has disappeared.

Tony Gilberthorpe, who looks after facilities used by three grassroots teams, said income generated was down by 70% due to Covid restrictions.

''This year they'll suffer and some of the kids just won't start football.''

He added: ''Some of the older age groups and early teens may never come back to football.''

AFC Dronfield say they're struggling as their main source of income, parents paying fees for their kids to play, has disappeared. Credit: ITV News

Now former England goalkeeper David James has called on the Government to ensure the survival of clubs by providing free access to Government or council owned facilities and by making temporary subsidies available.

"The effect of the pandemic has been devastating on clubs, communities and the millions of youngsters and amateurs who rely on their clubs every week, he said.

He added: "A little can go a long way and protect the foundations on which our national game is built, because otherwise the knock-on effect could be felt for generations."

Sport England, the organisation that administers Government funding, told ITV Calendar that since the pandemic hit last March £10.8m of funding has gone to 1575 grassroots football clubs and organisations across England.

They added a further £115m would go over the next two years to 100 established partners including the FA.