More than 18 flood warnings are now in place across the region, as the UK braces for more bad weather.

Most of the region is expecting snow and ice over the next week, but heavy rain today also led to dangerous conditions on the roads, leaving cars stranded and rail services disrupted.

Several vehicles became stuck after Long Causeway at Denholme in Bradford was blocked by flood water. Police urged drivers to avoid the area.

In Calderdale, the council said the rain was causing "some significant surface water issues" on the area's roads, and urged people to avoid driving.

Some railway lines were blocked between Leeds and Wakefield Westgate due to flooding, and Cross Country Trains said some services may take a direct route between York and Sheffield to avoid the area.

Standing water was also spotted in in Springhead Park, Rothwell earlier today after Oulton Beck burst its banks. In some areas, flood water was seen bursting out of the drains in Oulton close to some houses.

The Environment Agency has now issued 17 flood warnings across Yorkshire. In the following areas ''flooding is expected'':

Balne Beck, Alverthorpe Beck and Ings Beck at Wakefield Westgate

Hebble Brook at Halifax

Lingwell Gate Beck at Lofthouse Gate

Low lying properties in the Upper Hull catchment

North Sea at Scarborough - North Bay

River Aire at Allerton Ings, Barnsdale Road and Properties

River Derwent at Buttercrambe Mill

River Derwent at Stamford Bridge - The Weir Caravan Park and Kexby Bridge

River Hull at Hull Bridge and Beverley

River Ouse at Naburn Lock

River Ouse at York - riverside properties

River Ouse at York - St George's Field and Queen's Staith

River Spen and Lands Beck from Knowler Hill to Wormald Street, Liversedge

River Spen from Hunsworth to Brooklyn Road including Victoria Mills, Cleckheaton

River Spen from Wormald Street to Smithies Lane

River Ure at Roecliffe Caravan Park

There is also one flood warning in place in Lincolnshire, at the River Waring immediately upstream of Stanhope Road.