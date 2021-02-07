Firefighters rescue casualty from blaze at Sheffield takeaway

Watch Sally Simpson's report

One casualty is in hospital after being rescued from a burning takeaway restaurant in Sheffield.

Seven fire engines and a turntable ladder arrived at the scene of the fire on Chesterfield Road at around 10.30am on Sunday (7 February).

One person was rescued from the premises and rushed to hospital by ambulance.

A spokesperson from South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: ''crews are searching the premises for further casualties.''

The fire is thought to have started at a row of shops which also has residential flats above.

An investigation into the cause will begin once the fire has been extinguished, and people are being urged to avoid the area if possible.