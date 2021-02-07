Police in Nottinghamshire had to break up a child's first birthday party after 24 people were found celebrating in a small flat in Mansfield.

Members of the public reported the large gathering having seen party banners at the family barbecue and gathering.

Officers attended the flat in Victoria Street on Thursday afternoon to find 14 adults celebrating the birthday alongside ten children.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "It's very disappointing to hear that officers had to break up another large gathering in the county.

"It is clear that there is still a minority of people who think the rules do not apply to them or that they can make up their own versions of the guidelines.

"When we attend a party we will firstly encourage people to disperse safely.

"We would appeal to all local residents to comply with the Covid-19 regulations which are there to protect everyone.

"It is the case that people are being issued fines for breaching the regulations, but more importantly the virus is spreading rapidly throughout the community and people are dying.

"It's important to highlight that officers are putting their own health, as well as their families’ health, on the line by attending these kind of house parties night after night.

"We would like to continue to praise their bravery on attending these mass gatherings and working so hard in difficult and anxiety-filled circumstances.

"Due to the nature of the offences, it was deemed appropriate to issue all the adults inside the address fixed penalty notices and then send them home."

The 14 adults have been fined a total of £11,200.