'Super Sunday' in Skipton as GPs hit the road to vaccinate housebound

More than 400 vulnerable adults have been vaccinated in their homes today in a mass rollout of the Covid jab across the Yorkshire Dales.

In a scheme nicknamed 'Super Sunday', GP teams have been out in Skipton and Airedale to help protect the most vulnerable people as swiftly as possible.

GPs in England will be paid an additional £10 by the NHS for every housebound patient they vaccinate against Covid-19 as ministers strive to meet their target of inoculating all those aged 70 and over, along with frontline health workers, by February 15.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the extra cash would allow GPs to reach the “most vulnerable people who might not be able to leave their homes”, such as the elderly and those who are shielding.

Current Health Secretary Matt Hancock could be handed more powers from 2022 if still in the role Credit: Alastair Grant/PA

The extra payment comes as new Vaccine Centres including Elland Road football ground, home to Premier League side Leeds, prepare to open their doors this week.

The openings will mean there are more than 100 of the large-scale centres offering the life-saving jab, along with more than local 1,000 GP services, almost 200 run by High Street pharmacy services and over 250 hospital hubs.

Other sites due to come online this week include Hull City Hall and Alderley Park Conference centre in Macclesfield.

People aged 70 and over can arrange to be jabbed at a Vaccine Centre or pharmacy service or wait to be contacted by their local GP service or hospital.