York school used as base to train vaccination volunteers

Dozens of St John Ambulance volunteers are being trained in Covid vaccination at a school in York.

St Peter's School in Clifton has been chosen by NHS England to host the weekend sessions which see their existing first aiders trained to administer the vaccines.

It is one of seventeen sites across the UK to carry out the training.

The school has provided four ventilated training rooms, enabling St John Ambulance to train up to 90 first aiders each day whilst complying with social distancing regulations.

Peter Ashton, vaccination site lead for St John Ambulance, said: " Throughout lockdown a lot of people haven't been able to work or they feel as though they're more isolated because of lockdown so for people to get out and actually contribute directly I think is a huge thing for everybody."The site will be used as a Covid Vaccination Training Centre for up to nine weeks, depending on when the pupils return to Saturday School.

Jeremy Walker, Head Master of St Peter’s School, said: “I am so glad that we can support St John Ambulance in their vital work and play a small part in helping the rapid rollout of the vaccination programme.”